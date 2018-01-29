Calgary police officer under investigation for corruption charged with assault

A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault related to an incident that allegedly took place while he was off duty and in another province.

On Jan. 19, Const. Bryan Morton was arrested and charged with one count of common assault by the Halifax Regional Police Service, following an altercation on Nov. 12, 2017.

The Halifax Regional Police Service is still investigating.

Morton had been suspended without pay from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) as he was charged with several other CPS employees under allegations of corruption, which are unrelated to the assault charge.

He remains under suspension, according to CPS.