Calgary police officer under investigation for corruption charged with assault
The alleged assault took place while Const. Bryan Morton was off duty and in another province
A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault related to an incident that allegedly took place while he was off duty and in another province.
On Jan. 19, Const. Bryan Morton was arrested and charged with one count of common assault by the Halifax Regional Police Service, following an altercation on Nov. 12, 2017.
The Halifax Regional Police Service is still investigating.
Morton had been suspended without pay from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) as he was charged with several other CPS employees under allegations of corruption, which are unrelated to the assault charge.
He remains under suspension, according to CPS.
Calgary police said they are releasing this information in the interest of transparency, and added Morton will be offered appropriate supports from CPS.
