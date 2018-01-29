Council to hear water study results on controversial Highland Park development

Calgary City Council will go behind closed doors on Monday to hear the preliminary results of a water drainage study at a controversial development in Highland Park.

Maple Projects Inc. has approvals to build about 200 units on the former golf course in Highland Park, but residents have been sounding the alarm about possible drainage issues that could arise if the land is developed.

Area Councillor Sean Chu was unable to say why the report on the draining study was happening behind closed doors.

"I think it might have some financial consequences, and that's why (it's behind closed doors)," said Chu.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi confirmed potential costs to the city.

"it was important for council to see some of the preliminary findings prior to the release because it's not too much to say there are some pretty big (financial) implications to the study.

Elise Bieche, president of the Highland Park Community Association, said the city's water resource department contacted her a few weeks ago with the heads up, but she doesn't know what the study's preliminary results are.

We all know that the Highland Park golf course (…) is a key area in the regional catchment," she said. "The community had requested form the very outset that the sit e be not given land use until the full results of the regional stormwater project were competed."

Ajay Nehru, president of Maple Projects, said he doesn’t believe the study will have much impact on his project, because the scope is of 4-5,000 acres in the area.

“My site, which is 40-50 acres, is a tiny piece of this whole thing,” he said.

Nenshi voted against granting approval to Maple Projects in 2017, and said he has specific concerns with stormwater drainage.