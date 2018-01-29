Man charged with second-degree murder in Bowness homicide

A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a homicide that occurred in October last year.

A news release said Armando Pepino Baccari, 39, of Calgary, was arrested on Jan. 27 in relation to the shooting death of Arnold Kerfont, 44, of Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Bowness Road NW at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2017 for reports of a man in medical distress.

CPS previously said Kerfont had sustained critical injuries as the result of a shooting and died a short time later in hospital.

The release said Baccari will next appear in court on Feb. 5, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.