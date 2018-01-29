Naheed Nenshi 'confident' Calgary will be heard without Hehr in federal cabinet

Although Calgary-Centre MP Kent Hehr won't be bringing his constituent concerns directly to cabinet, Mayor Naheed Nenshi is confident the government will continue to listen to the city's voice on a federal level.

Last week, Kent Hehr resigned from the federal cabinet after the sport and disabilities minister was accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks while a provincial politician. The allegation, which was posted online, stems from his time as an Alberta MLA a decade ago. By Thursday afternoon he was out of cabinet pending an investigation.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was hesitant to comment on Kent Hehr's cabinet exit on Monday.

"Mr. Hehr has said he welcomes the investigation and I suppose all of his constituents do as well," said Nenshi.

When asked if he's concerned about losing Calgary's voice at the federal cabinet table the mayor vouched for the government's understanding that Calgary is the third-largest city in Canada.

"We require not just a voice but being heard, and I'm confident that any federal government would hear us," said Nenshi.

Last week Nenshi said it's great that we live in a community and at a time in history where people are feeling comfortable coming forward.