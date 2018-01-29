Speed, alcohol factors in fiery fatal collision near Lakeview: Calgary police

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in a collision that killed one person early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The CPS Traffic Section is still investigating after a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina travelling south on Crowchild Trail SW struck a concrete barrier on the exit ramp to eastbound Glenmore Trail SW at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Police said the driver "failed to negotiate the curve" and mounted the barrier, travelling along it for more than 50 metres before finally going over and onto a grass slope in the community of Lakeview.

The vehicle caught fire and continued to slide down the grass embankment until it struck a tree near the driver’s door.

A witness removed a female passenger from the vehicle, which by then was completely engulfed in flames, but police said the driver succumbed to their injuries inside the car.

Their age or gender is not known at this time.