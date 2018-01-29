Term limits, recall process shut down by Calgary city council

A move to bring about term limits for Calgary city councillors was defeated Tuesday, but it brought about a larger debate on campaign reforms.

Coun. Joe Magliocca and Coun. Sean Chu put forward the motion asking for a three-term limit for city councillors, as well as a recall mechanism for voters.

“Twelve years gives any councillor gives any councillor lots of times to get things done,” said Magliocca during his introduction.

However other councillors had concerns with Magliocca's’s position that forcing councillors out after a set amount of time was good for democracy.

Coun. Peter Demong suggested that having long-serving councillors helped with the institutional memory of council. He said experienced councillors help new councillors from repeating the mistakes of the past.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi also had problems with the idea of creating a process for recall.

“The recall happens at election time,” said the mayor.

He agreed with Magliocca that incumbents have too much of an advantage in an election, but he said forcing them out is not the best way to do that.

Although the motion on term limits and recalling councillors was defeated, a motion arising from Coun. George Chahal was approved.