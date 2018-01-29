University of Calgary's president to leave position by end of year

After nearly eight years on the job University of Calgary President Elizabeth Cannon is stepping aside.

Cannon started the role at the U of C in 2010, and quickly launched into her Eyes High strategy to put the post-secondary institution on the map amongst the country's top five research institutions.

The board of governors have officially launched their search for a new czar.

"We are fortunate to have almost a year to conduct a thorough and professional search," read a statement from BOG chair Gordon Ritchie. "President Cannon has assured both the Board and her leadership team that she is committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. We will keep the community informed about the search over the coming weeks."