Calgary 2017 public school trustee candidate faces election fraud charges
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — A woman who ran for a Calgary Public School trustee position last year faces Alberta Election Act charges.
Elections Alberta says it launched an investigation last October after receiving a complaint that an election candidate was ineligible because she was not a Canadian citizen.
A suspect filed a notice of intent to run and a nomination acceptance form and confirmed that they had read the requirements and were eligible to run in the election.
Nimra Amjad is charged with signing a candidate’s acceptance form that contains a false statement and making a false statement for a purpose related to an election.
She is expected to appear in court on Feb. 13. (CTV Calgary)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party
-
-
Nova Scotia plans 'modest' start on marijuana sales -- just nine stores
-
'I knew she was the one': Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart