Calgary police considering tickets for vehicles left running and unlocked

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is exploring if a bylaw allowing officers to ticket people who leave their unlocked vehicles running and unattended would help curb the high rate of vehicle thefts in this city.

Calgary surpassed a ten-year high for stolen vehicles in 2017, with 5,758 recorded thefts – an average of 111 heists a week.

Deputy Chief Bob Ritchie told the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) meeting on Tuesday that the idea is “in its infancy,” but a working group established in the fall is researching the idea as part of its larger mandate to identify auto-theft reduction strategies.

Between 2007 and 2017, vehicle thefts dipped significantly from a previous peak before beginning to steadily rise in the past three years.

“If you look at the sheer number of (stolen vehicle) events we have, these folks will be the first to tell you they’re run ragged on this,” Ritchie said, referring to front-line CPS officers.

“(Stolen vehicles are) a significant risk to our officers and a significant risk to the pubic.”

A recent two-week public education initiative by CPS called Operation Cold Start found nearly 700 vehicles just waiting to be stolen on the Calgary streets – keys in the ignition and all.

In the same time-frame, no less than 32 vehicles were stolen while left to warm up, and 15 per cent of those thefts were a result of keys being left in the ignition, according to CPS’ data.

CPC Chair Brian Thiessen said he supports the idea of exploring a bylaw at the service level to encourage people not to leave their vehicles running and unattended.

“I think if (the message is) not getting through and we continue to see vehicle owners leave their vehicles running – and CPS looks at their tactics and says that’s one they want us to explore as a commission – that’s absolutely something I would take to city council,” Thiessen told reporters after the meeting.

But CPS Chief Const. Roger Chaffin didn’t exactly embrace the idea.

“I would rather we really worked hard on cooperation from communities to understand when their vehicles are stolen, it’s not just an inconvenience for them – it also presents a significant public safety risk,” Chaffin said.

“I’d rather work on cooperation first, I don't want to have to use enforcement to gain compliance if there’s other things we can do.”

Calgary and its surrounding municipalities, including as Airdrie or Okotoks, have the highest rate of stolen vehicles of any of Canada’s major cities, with a rate of 535 per 100,000.