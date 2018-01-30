Police charge failed school trustee candidate, alleging she's not a citizen

A failed Calgary Board of Education (CBE) candidate who claimed she received racist online threats during her campaign has been charged under the elections act.

Last year, Nimra Amjad, a woman running for trusteeship in Wards 3 and 4, complained to police about online threats she was receiving. She pointed to derogatory comments posted to her Facebook page like “What business do you have running for council,” and “Canada belongs to white people.”

Police launched an investigation, but days before the election results were counted in October she dropped her complaint with police.

Now, a new investigation by CPS alleges Amjad signed a candidate acceptance form that contained false statements, and that she made a false statement for the purpose of an election.