The last 1-up for Local 510's annual Arcade Night

It’s time for one last pixelated fireball at the Local 510.

The modern tap house on 17 Ave is hitting the reset button and going through a complete rebrand and reno.

This means the end of one of 510’s most popular nights, the Monday 510 Arcade, in which the entire bar is transformed to a throwback of awesome video games, covering everything from the original NES and Atari classics to the modern era

Started by Joshua Wiltshire a few years back, the first event was just 12 people huddled around a Wii U playing Mario Kart. Needless to say, it grew.

“Every other major Canadian city has arcade bars, video game bars — I think there’s three in Edmonton. But, Calgary doesn’t have that,” Wiltshire explained.

Word spread about the night, making it a haven for gaming fans.

By the second event Chris McEwen, who did sound at the Palomino, brought his N64 down. Soon World One Arcade heard about it and hauled in arcade machines for the event, then the new owners of Video Game Trader saw an opportunity to reach out to the community and bring in a ton of different consoles and games every week.

“We set up and it was really great. People in the bar were really receptive to what we were about,” said Jeff McNair, owner of Video Game Trader.

“It wasn’t just a bunch of drunk people playing video games. It was a community of people that knew each other and loved games.”

Wiltshire seemed to have found the Konami code for success, turning the 510 Arcade into one of the bar’s busiest nights. He feels it was because of the safe and fun atmosphere everyone helped create.

“Once you make things competitive, you have a lot of guys come down who don’t really drink and sit on one game all night. I’ve always stressed it’s a casual, open thing. If someone’s being a dick, we kick them off the console they’re on,” he laughed.

“It needed to be a safe space for women. I think in typical nerd spaces, in gaming, they typically don’t make it safe spaces.

“And there are a lot more girl gamers than people think.”

The last Arcade night took place on Monday night — two weeks before the official close of 510 — but Wiltshire is already Koopa-stomping toward the future.

He’s started looking into venues and partners to open his own space, instead of borrowing something else. After all, there won’t be another venue quite like the Local 510.

“There’s something special about 510,” he reflected.