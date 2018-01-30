University of Calgary orders ad that referred to paramedics as 'ambulance drivers' taken down

The University of Calgary has promised to take down an ad that referred to paramedics as 'ambulance drivers,' after it was harshly criticized online.

Former EMT Patrick Fabian was flying in to Calgary from Winnipeg on Jan. 29 when the poster near the baggage claim at the YYC International Airport caught his attention.

The ad promoting the U of C's stroke research initiatives reads, in part: "Some of our scholars study ways to make stroke treatment more efficient and faster, including removing blood clots with a retrievable stent and helping ambulance drivers make fast, data-based decisions – because following a stroke, time is crucial to the chances of recovery."

"I read 'ambulance drivers' and it’s like, seriously? In this day and age they’re still calling them ambulance drivers?," Fabian told Metro.

"I mean it’s not the end of the world … but it would be like calling a registered nurse a hospital room cleaner."

He posted a photo on Facebook and it quickly gained attention online from others who were also angered by the word choice.

In a statement provided to Metro on Tuesday, the U of C said it has ordered the ad be taken down.

“There was no intent to offend or belittle the paramedics and EMTs who save and enhance so many lives each and every day in our city and province," the statement reads.

"We hold the utmost respect for these professionals. The University of Calgary has actioned the removal of the advertisement and adjusted language relating to the study aimed at getting patients to the right treatment centre as fast as possible.”

Fabian said he was glad the U of C recognized its error, which he called an unfortunate oversight.

“I don’t think it was anything deliberate or intentional, but I’m glad they responded in the way they did – in a proactive way that goes on to maintain the integrity of the profession," he said, adding paramedics are required to go through three years of formal education and training.

EMTs, now referred to as primary or advanced care paramedics, have a protocol in place if someone suffers a stroke and needs an expidited trip to hospital, according to Fabian.

“Because time is tissue, our protocol (in case of a stoke) is to bypass a lot of the regular stuff and get the patient loaded up and get things rolling to the appropriate care facility," he explained.