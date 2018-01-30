Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrest in Calgary homicide

RCMP in Wetaskiwin have arrested one of two men wanted for a homicide in Rosscarrock in mid-January.

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker was taken into custody on a warrant for second degree murder and will be taken to Calgary.

He is accused in the murder of Darby Chase Shade. Shade's body was found in the parking lot of the Westbrook Mall on Jan. 16.

Police are still looking for Christian Whitebear, 25.

He is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’11” tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.