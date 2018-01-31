'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned

A year after the town of Taber's first pride flag was stolen—and it's replacement set on fire—the town council has voted not to allow a local LGBTQ alliance to raise the flag for pride celebrations this June, and has decided to remove the flagpole entirely.

Taber's council passed two motions at its Jan. 22 meeting, one that denied the Taber Equality Alliance Society’s (TEA) request to fly the rainbow-striped flag in a local park for the a second year in a row.

The flag flew above the southern Alberta town for the first time at at a community flagpole in Confederation Park last June, the month chosen to celebrate LGBTQ Pride – before it was vandalized.

The second motion was to amend the town’s Flag Protocol Policy to remove the designated community flagpole at Confederation Park, “based the desired wishes of Council to have all citizens represented by the Canadian, Albertan, or Town of Taber flags on any town-owned flagpoles,” according to a statement the Town of Taber provided to Metro.

“Moving forward, all Town-owned flagpoles will only fly the aforementioned flags except in the instances of visiting dignitaries... no requests to fly any other flags will be considered in future as per the amendment to this policy,” it continues, adding groups are still permitted to fly their own flags on temporary flagpoles “or by other means” during events for which they have rented the park.

But Kris Wells, co-director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at the University of Alberta, said the “deeply disappointing” decision sends a message to LGBTQ people that Taber isn’t a safe community.

“We’ve seen vandalism happen to crosswalks and flags all across the province but those other municipalities and schools didn’t back down, they didn’t give in to hate,” Wells told Metro.

“I think its not only a black eye for Taber, but a black eye for Alberta.”

Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop said in the statement that council encourages any group to fly their respective flags in “whatever way they see fit during their events, as long as it is done with respect for Town property.”

“We look forward to the Taber Pride Celebration occurring in June, and with the Taber Equality Alliance every success for their event.”

The TEA said earlier this week it was “greatly disappointed” by the decision.

“We were granted permission to fly the Pride Flag for the month of June 2017, it was not without incident, but we persevered and it proudly flew until month’s end,” a statement said.

“Though we are saddened by this decision, we shall stay strong and resilient in the face of adversity … We recognize that there are different points of view and we invite town council and the citizens of Taber to stand with us for a safe and inclusive community for all.”