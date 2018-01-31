Calgary Councillor Joe Magliocca considering run for mayor

Magliocca for mayor. It kind of rolls right off the tongue.

With camera lights shining, and his staffers taking video, Coun. Joe Magliocca took to a media scrum at the noon break of a council meeting on Wednesday saying he had some news to share.

Three months into the term, one councillor is already setting his eyes on a higher prize: running for mayor.

But he's not ready to come out and commit. When asked by reporters, the Ward 2 councillor said he was considering a run after members of the Calgary community told him they'd like to see the three-term councillor at the head of chambers.

"They didn't pass the three term limit, you never know what's going to happen," said Magliocca.

When asked if he would run for a third term on council, he said running for mayor is a separate gambit.

"I have been asked throughout the spectrum, throughout Calgary, to step in and run for mayor," he said.

Magliocca said perhaps Naheed Nenshi, who has not publicly said whether or not he will run for mayor again (and never tells citizens until exactly a year before the writ drops), didn't vote for his term-limit notice of motion because he plans on running again.

That motion from Magliocca to limit councillors to three terms was defeated at Monday's council meeting.

He said he may be fundraising soon and anyone wanting to contribute could visit ward2.ca to get more information – but he's already bought joemaglioccaformayor.ca.

The councillor acquired it about a year ago.