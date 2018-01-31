Highland Park golf course land may be needed for stormwater

A large swath of Calgary's old Highland Park Golf Course could end up underwater, after documents released by the city show that the land—already tentatively approved for a residential development—could be needed for floodwater.

The former course located at McKnight Boulevard and Fourth Street N.W. is now owned by a developer, who wants to build up to 2,000 residential units on the site.

Council granted the developer, Maple Projects Inc., the go ahead to develop the land, pending a water drainage study, the preliminary findings of which were discussed behind closed doors at city council Monday night.

Mayor Nenshi said the discussion had to be behind closed doors because of potential cost implications.

A power point presentation released at the end of Monday's council meeting shows the city is studying at least two options for stormwater drainage in the larger area.

One option would involve using a large section of the former golf course for stormwater storage.

The other option would not use the former golf course as a storage area, diverting more water to other holding areas, although that needs more study, according to the power point.

What's unclear in the document is the cost of the two options.

Elise Bieche, president of the Highland Park Community Association, said it's up to the city, not the developer, to find a regional stormwater solution.

"They can find it on the golf course site, because that's what the golf course site has been doing for the last 70 years, or they'll have to find it elsewhere," she said.

"Unfortunately, against the community and all sorts of people telling them 'Don't give land use (to the developer) until the regional water study is complete,' they went ahead and they gave land use on the golf course."

Coun. Gian Carlo Carra said everyone involved except the residents underestimated the water flow in the area.

"The community was very clear that this was an area where water flows were very different from what the consultants and what council was being told by administration," said Carra.