Shooting on a shoestring: Calgary microbudget film hits theatres

With an enormous passion, but a very limited budget, writer and director Eric Pauls went into production on his movie To The Mountain expecting a terrible summer of filming..

“It turned out to be one of the greatest creative experiences of my life,” he said.

Filmed for only $10,000 in the areas around Canmore and Kananaskis, concessions had to be made before production even got off the ground. The script, which Pauls wrote five years ago, was streamlined – stripping out characters and subplots – to make the story tighter and more manageable.

The film ultimately focused on a group of characters reconciling with past tragedy and their harsh surroundings while finding connection in each other.

While Alberta’s mountains are very beautiful, the crew couldn’t afford permits in the more popular, tourist spots, so they set up wherever they could, filming very efficiently with their small crew.

There were many days where Pauls thought that things were going to fall apart.

The worst was near the end of production, when they were filming the climactic final scene of the movie. They were in the middle of nowhere, away from any main roads, filming among the trees when suddenly a car pulled into Pauls’ shot.

“I thought that’s weird,” he recalled. “The sun’s going down and the car is pulling up, so I went and talked to that guy, and asked, ‘can you move your car, you’re in my shot right now.’ He said, ‘we can, but there’s hundreds of people coming up right now.’”

Turns out their filming location was near a massive, annual party thrown by the residents of Canmore.

Suddenly, their group was dealing with filming, and holding off crowds of people hoping to walk through their set. They would do a take, then let about 20 people through, who were carrying generators, drum kits and pieces of stage, then block them off to do another take, and repeat.

“The whole time I thought, this is it, this is the day it doesn’t work out,” he said. “But, somehow, we managed to shoot the best scene of the movie while that happened. We had an audience of like 50 people watching us shoot the final scene while they played (music) up the ravine. It was a crazy experience.”

The results will be on screen for Calgarians to check out themselves, as the movie will play at the Globe Theatre on Feb 2 and 3. It will hit streaming and VOD in March.