Goldblum finds a way to appear at the Calgary expo

Acclaimed actor Jeff Goldblum of Jurassic Park fame will be visiting the 13th annual Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, organizers announced Thursday.

Fans will be able to see Goldblum, who also appeared in Independence Day and Marvel's recent Thor: Rangorak, at a Spotlight Panel (included with admission) during the three-day expo in April.

He'll also be signing autographs and posing for photographs, according to a news release from the Calgary Expo, but fans will have to wait a few weeks to schedule photo-ops with the movie star.

Actors Catherine Tate, Michael J. Fox, Jason Momoa, Anthony Daniels, Lou Ferrigno, Megan Follows, and Khary Payton, as well as Steven Universe voice actors Zach Callison, Deedee Magno, Estelle, and Michaela Dietz, have also been announced as guests for the Calgary Expo this year.

Star attendees from the world of cosplay are expected to be announced on Friday.