Calgary police recover stolen wheelchair missing since October after unrelated vehicle pursuit

A stolen electric wheelchair missing since October last year has been recovered and reunited with its owner, according to Calgary police.

The black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair, worth nearly $10,000, was stolen from an elderly woman's home sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, when someone broke into her detached garage.

On Tuesday, officers recognized a stolen vehicle driving on 14 Street NW near 64 Avenue and with the assistance of HAWCS, followed it to a residence in the 4300 block of 38 Street NE where police allege a man and a woman got out.

When officers entered the residence and took the suspects into custody, they noticed an electric wheelchair that "seemed out-of-place," according to a news release on Thursday.

The officers checked the serial number and realized it was the same wheelchair stolen in October. It was returned to its rightful owner the next day, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Calgary has been charged in relation to the stolen vehicle and faces two counts of breaching a court condition.

Chase Arthur Neault is also charged with one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Police said the female suspect was released without charges, but the investigations into both the stolen wheelchair and stolen vehicle are ongoing.