Calgary's Theatre BSMT explores darkness of Jeffrey Dahmer

Horror takes on a new meaning at Theatre BSMT.

The city’s only horror-focused theatre company usually deals with the fantastic, from Lovecraftian monsters to the supernatural evils.

Now they’re taking their scares directly from real life with Canadian professional premiere of The Confession of Jeffrey Dahmer.

Written by Josh Hitchens, the one-man show takes its dialogue from actually media clips of Dahmer, from the time he was arrested to his eventual death behind bars.

“The power is in its simplicity,” explained Ryan Reese, artistic director at Theatre BSMT. “There’s some very cool projection work, but mainly you get to spend an hour with Jeffery Dahmer. The script does a very good job asking why he was like this. If you’re brave enough, you should check it out.”

For those unfamiliar with the notorious serial killer, Dahmer was convicted for the murder of multiple boys and young men. His later killings involved necrophilia and cannibalism.

Although executed in 1994, his name is back in the spotlight after recent investigative specials and a feature film focusing on his childhood, which is currently making the film festival circuit.

“Whenever I bring it up, people say Dahmer is so popular right now, which I find a really odd sentence,” Reese said. “It’s the whole true crime obsession that media and culture are seeing right now. Like, Making a Murderer or Serial the podcast. People are just enthralled with what goes into horrific crimes. Like, by looking at it differently, can we learn something? Or is it just the anticipation of real-life horror that has appeal.”

Reese promises the play will be a tense affair, with a powerful performance at its centre. It’s also helping Theatre BSMT broaden the definition of horror on stage.