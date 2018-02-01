Flu deaths in Alberta catching up to last season's total

The number of flu-related deaths in Alberta has nearly surpassed the total number of deaths recorded in the previous influenza season – and there’s still a couple of months to go.

According to data from Alberta Health Services (AHS), 61 people that had lab-confirmed influenza have died across the province since the season officially began in late August.

Sixty-four people died in Alberta from flu-related causes during the 2016-2017 flu season.

A majority of the deaths (24) have occurred in Calgary, which is also experiencing a large cluster of influenza B cases compared to the rest of the province, with 953 reported so far.

Edmonton is next on the list, with just 321 reported cases of influenza B. Fifteen people have died in the provincial capital.

More than 2,200 people across the province have been hospitalized because of the flu, and 1,193,496 doses of the vaccine have been given.

In addition to AHS’ influenza immunization clinics, most pharmacies and physician offices will be providing the flu shot for no cost to all Albertans six months of age or older, until the end of March.