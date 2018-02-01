'Mostly likely it's a scam': Calgary Muslims say antisemitic website has nothing to do with them

The Muslim Council of Calgary is condemning a website that claims to represent city Muslims—and published an article that questioned the existence of the Holocaust.

The article was posted to a website called Muslims in Calgary earlier this week, but has since been taken down. It can still be found in Google's cached pages.

But local Muslim groups say the site has nothing to do with them.

"Muslim Council of Calgary would like to once again disassociate itself from the Facebook group and website ‘Muslims in Calgary’ that keeps on publishing controversial information leading to the feeling of hurt and displeasure within the community," read a statement the council sent to Metro.

It goes on to say that the website does not represent the Muslim Council of Calgary, or the majority of Muslims in Calgary and their views.

The website's contact information links to three mosques in Calgary, including the Al-Salam Centre in Ranchlands.

Hassan Gebara, chair of the board for the Al-Salam Centre, said he doesn't know how his organization's number ended up on the site, but they are attempting to take legal action against the page's authors.

He said he had no idea about the website until someone contacted him. When his group saw the type of information hosted on the website, they reached out to police.

"The way it is – it's fishy," said Gebara. "It's like something planned against the Muslim community in Calgary. That's how we take it."

He said according to police, there may not be much that can be done if the website is hosted in a different country.

"Most likely it's a scam," Gebara said.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

The website has also featured articles on the purported benefits of female circumcision, a practice that is a criminal offence in Canada.