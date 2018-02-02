'A very optimistic sign': Calgary airport sees record number of passengers in 2017

A record number of passengers travelled through the YYC Calgary International Airport this year, the airport authority announced this week.

More than 16 million people flew in or out of Calgary’s airport in 2017 – 16.3 million, to be exact – which represents a 3.8 per cent year over year increase from 2016.

Cargo deliveries also increased: an additional 147,000 tonnes were moved through the airport last year compared to 2016.

Bob Sartor, president and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority, called the growth ‘a very optimistic' sign.

“The strength of our passenger and cargo volumes indicates a positive economic future for the city, as people continue to come to Calgary to experience our famous hospitality,” Sartor said in a news release.