'A very optimistic sign': Calgary airport sees record number of passengers in 2017
More than 16 million people flew in or out of the YYC Calgary International Airport last year
A record number of passengers travelled through the YYC Calgary International Airport this year, the airport authority announced this week.
More than 16 million people flew in or out of Calgary’s airport in 2017 – 16.3 million, to be exact – which represents a 3.8 per cent year over year increase from 2016.
Cargo deliveries also increased: an additional 147,000 tonnes were moved through the airport last year compared to 2016.
Bob Sartor, president and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority, called the growth ‘a very optimistic' sign.
“The strength of our passenger and cargo volumes indicates a positive economic future for the city, as people continue to come to Calgary to experience our famous hospitality,” Sartor said in a news release.
The release also noted the new International Terminal welcomed nearly five million passengers (and over 4.8 million pieces of luggage) onto more than 21,000 flights in its first year of operation.
