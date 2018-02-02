Family-friendly nude swim events will proceed, says Calgary Nude Recreation

After their plans were cancelled due to “safety and security concerns,” Calgary Nude Recreation say they’ve reached an agreement with the City of Calgary to proceed with a family-friendly pool party this month.

A post on the group’s Facebook page said they have “met or exceeded every requirement and recommendation” from the city and are happy to announce an upcoming event on Feb. 11.

Metro was first to report Calgary Nude Recreation's plans to hold the family-friendly nude swim at Southland Leisure Centre on Jan. 14.

Shortly after, a petition was launched in opposition to the event, garnering more than 23,000 electronic signatures (and counting).

Just days before the planned after-hours nude swim, the City said due to safety and security concerns and volatile public commentary, they would be cancelling the event.

They cited no one specific threat, but "a series of different things that occurred over time related to public discourse on this event," James McLaughlin, acting director of Calgary Recreation, said at the time.

Organizers said many changes are being implemented – membership at the cost of $10 a year is now required to participate – to ensure the safety of all attendees.

“Most notable is the City's requirement that we promote and conduct our events as family friendly,” wrote Naked Jeff with Calgary Nude Recreation.

“Our events will always be family oriented, as is customary to how nude organizations across North America function. No minors will be permitted without their parents.”

The February event will also be held at a different, undisclosed location – details that will only be disclosed to members.

Members will have to show ID at the door that matches the name they registered with, as well as birth certificates of their dependants (who must also be pre-registered).

Parents are also required to be present and directly supervising their dependants at all times.

“We apologize if some or all of these changes are a bit draconian,” Calgary Nude Recreation wrote.