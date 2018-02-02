News / Calgary

Imperial Oil reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue down from year ago

Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by a non-cash charge related to its Horn River development and the Mackenzie gas project. The Imperial Oil logo is seen at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by non-cash charges related to its Horn River development and the Mackenzie gas project.

The company said Friday it lost $137 million or 16 cents per share in its fourth quarter.

The results included a $289-million charge related to Horn River and a $277-million hit associated with the Mackenzie gas project which it cancelled late last year.

The loss for the quarter compared with a profit of $1.44 billion or $1.70 per share a year earlier when it had a gain of $988 million or $1.16 per share on the sale of its retail sites.

Total revenue and other income amounted to $8.08 billion, down from $8.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the full year, Imperial reported a profit of $490 million or 58 cents per share on $29.42 billion in revenue. That compared with a profit of profit of $2.17 billion or $2.55 per share on $27.35 billion in revenue in 2016.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO)

 

 

