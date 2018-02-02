Parks Canada issues avalanche warning for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay

Parks Canada is warning those planning to spend their weekend in the mountains that a highly dangerous avalanche cycle is developing.

On Friday, Parks Canada said the Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks are forecasted to get several centimetres of snow and experience winds in the 70-100 km/hr throughout the weekend – the perfect storm for avalanches.

“There's plenty of loose snow available for transport, and big winds are forecast for Friday and Saturday,” the notice said. “This in conjunction with incoming snow will likely induce another avalanche cycle.”

The danger is predicted to be highest on Saturday, and ‘considerable’ on Sunday.

Banff is only forecasted to receive a few centimetres of snow initially, but it could see up to 10 centimetres by Sunday night, according to Parks Canada.

Surrounding areas could get more than 20 centimetres.

Parks Canada said a major avalanche cycle occurred at the beginning of this week as the snow pack began to melt.

“Natural activity has tapered slightly, but big results with explosives over the last few days to size 3.5 proves that these layers are prime for triggering,” the notice explains.