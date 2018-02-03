Police in Calgary close Deerfoot Trail due to many weather-related collisions

CALGARY — A major arterial highway in Calgary has been completely closed to traffic due to poor driving conditions that have led to multiple collisions.

Police say they closed Deerfoot Trail in both directions from McKnight Boulevard in the city's north to Anderson Road in the south.

Duty Insp. Jim Shaw says in a news release that the day has been busy for police and emergency services as they try to keep up with collisions across the city.

Police are asking people to find alternate routes to Deerfoot Trail or avoid travel if possible.

Environment Canada's forecast for Calgary on Saturday called for five to 10 centimetres of snow, along with winds gusting to 40 kilometres per hour.