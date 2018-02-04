Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of Airdrie apartment building

RCMP and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Airdrie on Sunday morning after carbon monoxide was detected in the building.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, crews were still working to evacuate all of the residents of the building at 700 Willowbrook Road.

Cst. Dan Martin, media relations officer for the Airdrie RCMP detachment, confirmed that two residents had been transported to hospital, but they have not been identified and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Martin said crews are still onsite trying to determine where the carbon monoxide leak occurred, and believed they had narrowed down the specific unit located in the north wing of the four floor building, which contains 136 apartment units.

Martin said it is not yet known how the carbon monoxide leak was detected, nor how it occurred.

Transit buses are onsite to transport evacuated residents to the nearby Genesis Centre in Airdrie while RCMP and emergency crews work to ventilate the building.