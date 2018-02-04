Contribute to a cardboard canopy at Happenings

For their next project, architecture firm Studio North a special card up their sleeve.

Cardboard to be specific.

Co-founders Mark Erickson and Matthew Kennedy are creating a large structure made entirely of cardboard for the next Happenings arts event at Arts Commons.

It will look like a Chinese finger trap meets airplane hanger, and will be put together by attendees.

Since its inception, Studio North has specialized in architecture projects with a creative focus, from public art to laneway and residential housing to other creative projects.

This particular structure they've built once before, out of wood, but this time it will be made from a thousand interlocking pieces of cardboard.

“It's a structure that was developed at the turn of the century – early 1900s – for aircraft hangers,” Erickson said. “It's really ideal because it can span a long distance with no posts or beams to interrupt the space. It's such a great structure, great for things like community gathering spaces, dining halls and things like that.”

Essentially, after attendees build it, they'll move the party to take place under it.

Erickson feels cardboard is surprisingly sturdy and versatile to work with – not to mention exciting. It comes in different sizes, and it has corrugations in it, so it bends easily in one direction. Keeping that in mind, they've chosen a structure that takes advantage of the corrugations.

The point is to get more people interesting in creative architectural endeavours.

“It's a lot of fun,” Erickson said. “We've been looking for a good reason to experiment and play with this type of structure since we built the wood one in Nova Scotia in 2009. It's just a fun opportunity to do it again, but in this atmosphere where there's a lot of people participating and they can learn about how easy and exciting it is to contribute to building a beautiful piece of architecture.”

Happenings takes place Feb. 12 at Arts Commons, featuring a variety of local arts projects.