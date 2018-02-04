Saturday snowfall has Calgary tow-truck operators working non-stop

It was an all hands on deck kind of day for Calgary emergency crews and tow truck operators on Saturday, Feb. 2, as Deerfoot Trail became the scene of numerous collisions leading to its outright closure for most of the day.

In a 28-hour period from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 9 a.m. Sunday, Calgary Police responded to 336 collisions, 34 resulting in injuries.

CPS closed the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between McKnight Boulevard and 32 Avenue North at noon on Saturday, but by 1 p.m., the closure had been extended to both the north and southbound lanes between McKnight Boulevard and Anderson Trail.

“It was unusual, it doesn’t happen very often,” said Cst. David Fehr of the Calgary Police. “But obviously we did it for public safety.”

“It’s an anomaly. I’ve been in the industry 17 years, and this is the third time I’ve seen Deerfoot Trail shut down for an extended period of time,” said Jeff Hribnak, a manager with City Wide Towing and Recovery Service.

Sarah Scott, a dispatcher at City Wide, estimates that they responded to between 150 and 180 police calls on Saturday, not including roadside assistance, and about 80 per cent of their calls were received between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hribnak said from 1 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, his staff was fully engaged in a heavy recovery effort, primarily on Deerfoot.

Management and staff on days off were called in to work, with about 25 trucks on the road, including 10 two-deck trucks which pull double duty, allowing the operator to transport two vehicles at once.

Hribnak said they also had a “rotator” in use throughout the day, which can be utilized as a crane to recover large vehicles like semitrailers or vehicles stuck in difficult spots such as along high tension fences and guard rails

Scott said they were able to respond to most calls within two to three hours, but drivers had to navigate past numerous collisions and road closures which added to their travel time once dispatched.

“Everybody was tapped for resources,” said Hribnak. “CPS was at every on and off ramp, blocking the roads so tow trucks could get through. Enmax were working on downed power poles and light standards. Bylaw Animal Services was blocking roads at some points, because, I’m assuming there wasn’t enough officers to go around to deal with the situation.”

“It just shows that when the going gets tough, as the city of Calgary, we all pitch in and stick together to get the job done,” he said.

By 10:45 p.m. Saturday, CPS had reopened Deerfoot in both directions, still cautioning Calgarians to avoid travel if possible, and reminding drivers to drive to the conditions, not the speed limit.

CPS recommends Calgary commuters give themselves extra travel time, ensure all snow and ice is removed from their vehicle, turn on running lights for better visibility and leave room between themselves and other vehicles - particularly when braking at icy intersections.

The City of Calgary has implemented a seven-day plan for snow removal, with all priority one (P1) routes such as Crowchild Trail and Memorial Drive plowed, salted and sanded within 24 hours of the snowfall ending.

From there, P2 routes, which include bus routes and major connectors such as Kensington Road and Acadia Drive will be cleared.

At this time, there is no snow route parking ban, but a ban will be in effect beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.