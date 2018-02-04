Snow route parking ban goes into effect Monday morning

Parking is about to get more scarce in Calgary.

After Saturday's wallop of snow, the city is bringing in a snow route parking ban beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Citizens who park their vehicles along a designated snow route must find somewhere else to park during this time.

According to a release from the city, the ban could last up to 72 hours, or until a lifting of the ban is announced.

The ban applies to Priority 2 routes. Anyone who does not move could be subject to a ticket and even having their vehicle towed.

Getting parked vehicles off snow routes helps city crews clear roads more quickly.

“Crews have been working around the clock since the snow started falling late Friday,” says John Bolger, acting roads maintenance manager. “With more snow anticipated later tonight, the parking ban will help us get a head start on bus routes and connector roads.”