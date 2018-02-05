Airdrie carbon monoxide victim remembered as 'a burst of sunshine'

A woman who had at least two babies as a surrogate mom has lost her own child, according to a fundraising page for the family of a 12-year-old Airdrie boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning yesterday.

The GoFundMe page, called 'Support for Trai, Jayla and Elysha,' features a portrait of the boy and two women, as well as a picture of the boy in the backseat of a car with a grey-and-white short-haired cat in the foreground.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family also lost all their pets to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency crews were called to a 136-unit apartment building at 700 Willowbrook Road on the morning of Feb. 4, where they discovered “significantly elevated carbon monoxide levels in the unit, and subsequently the complex," according to Cst. Dan Martin with Airdrie RCMP.

RCMP and fire crews evacuated the entire four-floor building, and the boy was rushed to the hospital in Calgary in critical condition.

He was removed from life support at the Alberta Children's Hospital on Sunday evening, according to Airdrie RCMP and the GoFundMe page, which described the child as " a burst of sunshine in the world of anyone who met him."

The police are not releasing the boy's name at the family's request. Metro has reached out to the creator of the GoFundMe page as well as the family but has not yet received a response.

A woman on Facebook identifying herself as the child’s mother called him “the most gorgeous angel heaven will have the pleasure of keeping.”

“My babe. I'm so so happy you were sleeping and didn't feel a thing,” Elysha Schlichter wrote. “Know that you're my everything. I'm so proud that I was called your mommy.”

She then warned others to “take this as a message to ensure safety in your home.”

Martin said Sunday investigators had located the source of the carbon monoxide leak, but the investigation by RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department continues.

He confirmed the evacuated residents have been allowed to return home.

The GoFundMe page was shared nearly 2,000 times on Facebook in less than 24 hours and had raised more than $9,000 by Monday morning.