Calgary Parking Authority says ‘every available officer’ enforcing snow route parking bans

The Calgary Parking Authority said it handed out hundreds of tickets on Monday to people who didn’t heed the declared 72-hour snow route parking ban.

A news release from the CPA said 644 tickets were issued as of 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, the first day the parking ban took effect.

‘Every available’ CPA enforcement officer is dedicated to snow route enforcement, the release said, and they are systematically going through each community impacted by the ban as snow removal efforts progress.

Parking bans are called 24 hours after a heavy snowfall, to allow crews to clear Priority 2 roads.

The ban can be called off earlier, if 72 hours is more time than necessary.

The CPA said crews were working on Priority 1 routes, such as Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail, on Monday, and overnight crews are expected to begin clearing snow from roads impacted by the parking ban.

The City of Calgary’s website says blue, black and green carts should be put out on the sidewalk or boulevard next to the curb when a parking ban is in effect.