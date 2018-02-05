Environmental group warns of potential threat to Calgary's drinking water

A Calgary group that previously challenged the province on Southwest Ring Road construction practices says the project is posing a threat to Calgary’s drinking water.

YYC Cares successfully launched an environmental appeal that led to more water quality monitoring on the ring road.

Jeff Brookman, a member of YYC Cares, believes two dry ponds being built near the Elbow River to catch runoff from the road could contaminate the Glenmore Reservoir, the source of the city's tapwater, if the river floods. The river flows directly into the Glenmore Reservoir just a kilometer away.

"Given climate change, and what our government is saying about more frequent and higher intensity events, then one can expect that over the life of this project we’re going to get something much bigger," said Brookman.

The storm ponds will collect and store the runoff for treatment. “That means if they’re breached, all of the nasty stuff – the road salts, the hydrocarbons – will flow right into our drinking water,” said Brookman.

Rizwan Hussain, urban construction manager for Alberta Transportation, said the ponds will be built in the floodway, but he doesn’t share Brookman’s concerns.

Hussain explained that every drop of water that lands on the ring road, including its bridges over the Elbow River, will first flow into ditches and then into the storm ponds, where harmful chemicals will be filtered out.

That means that road salts, and even potentially large industrial spills from crashes, will be contained in the storm ponds in a four-bay system.

“Our four bays are designed to control any spill,” he said. “We have layers and layers and layers of protection.”

He said the dry ponds will contain some water at all times, because that will help contain any contamination.

The berm around the ponds will be built to withstand a one-in-100-year flood event. By contrast, the 2013 flood was considered a 1-in-200-year flood event on the Elbow River upstream from the Glenmore Dam, according to the City of Calgary.