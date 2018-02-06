Calgary 911 extends response capacity to Tsuut'ina Nation

A signing ceremony was held Tuesday to mark an agreement between the City of Calgary and Tsuut'ina Nation that places the delivery of emergency services to the nation in Calgary 911's hands.

Calgary 911 began providing dispatch services to the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department and transferring calls for police or ambulance to the appropriate agency on Jan. 3.

At the official ceremony, Tsuut'ina Chief Lee Crowchild called the agreement "an important step towards integrating physical infrastructure and human resources in our shared environment."

Under the agreement, Calgary 9-1-1 will also monitor firefighters during responses to the nation and act as an information hub, by receiving notifications from multiple sources and sharing information with responders.

“This agreement is not just about securing 9-1-1 services for Tsuut’ina residents,” Councillor Ward Sutherland said.