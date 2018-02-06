Calgary police finally donning body worn cameras

Police are finally getting their hands on new body worn cameras after the first rollout was shuttered years ago.

On Tuesday, CPS said the force would be entering a "hands-on" testing phase in the Request for Proposals phase of their body worn camera acquisition.

Officers will be trying 47 cameras from three different suppliers during the trial period.

Calgary police had technical difficulties with their body worn cameras when they first rolled out for use in 2015, when audio and interferences with officer's radio units put them in danger on the job.

In 2016, the cameras were recalled completely and CPS filed a $586,000 legal claim against the vendor, Safety Innovations, Inc. and Safety Innovations LLC.

By the end of this year, 250 cameras will be deployed, CPS said Tuesday.