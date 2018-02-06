Calgary psychologist says lack of awareness about eating disorders has potential to delay treatment

When Angela Grace goes to the doctor, she doesn’t step on the scale.

It’s an agreement the Calgary psychologist has had with her family doctor for several years, ever since the day the physician told her she was perfectly healthy, but could stand to lose 10 pounds.

“I said to her, 'Okay, my heart, my lungs, my kidneys – everything’s good. What is 10 pounds going to do for me?' And she couldn’t answer,” Grace told Metro.

“So I said, I'll tell you what it’s going to do for me: it’s going to send me into obsessive behaviours about my weight, and it’s going to get me stepping on the scale to make sure I’ve lost exactly 10 pounds ... so I’ll just keep my 10 pounds and be healthy.'”

Grace has dedicated her career to helping patients with eating disorders (ED) after experiencing one in her teens and 20s, when there were few, if any, treatment options available.

Now she’s challenging health care professionals to learn more about EDs and how to help patients struggling with the mental illnesses, as only 10 per cent of those with EDs receive treatment, according to the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta.

“These are very serious issues, and doctors need to know how to approach weight-related issues in a very sensitive manner,” Grace said. “If (an eating disorder) is not treated sensitively, the physician could potentially delay treatment for a very serious issue.”

Last week, the Calgary Silver Linings Foundation (CSLF) – which works to bridge gaps in accessibility and care of EDs in Alberta – hosted a workshop for health professionals about working with patients who have an ED.

Two experts, including Dr. Monique Jericho, the director of Alberta Health Services' Calgary Eating Disorders Program & Pediatric Consultation Liaison Clinic, spoke to a group of 57 health professionals at the sold-out event.

“The target was to give family physicians and other health professionals, who are on the front line of health care, support in understanding what eating disorders are, what red flags look like, and when it’s something you need to refer to a specialized clinic,” said Cendrine Tremblay, board chair and founding member of the CSLF, which offers support groups for parents of children or adults with EDs.

She said the biggest concern raised was how to treat a patient with an ED.