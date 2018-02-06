City of Calgary lifting snow parking ban Wednesday morning

Calgary is lifting its snow route parking ban a day earlier than expected.

The initial 72-hour parking ban, which went into effect on Monday morning at 9 a.m., will be lifted as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“These parking restrictions have helped us remove the snow from major traffic routes more effectively,” said roads maintenance manager Bill Biensch.

“Crews can now start snow operations on residential routes sooner. This benefits all Calgarians and helps make travel safer for everyone during the winter months.”

The city is warning that another parking ban could be brought into effect if needed, should the city get another large snowfall.

Environment Canada has a winter storm watch in effect for Calgary, starting Wednesday evening through to Friday.