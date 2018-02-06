News / Calgary

Man wanted on a dozen break-and-enter warrants sought by Calgary police

Police say Aaron Robert Varalta is known to remove cash tills from commercial locations and cause extensive property damage

Aaron Robert Varalta is wanted by Calgary police on 12 outstanding warrants.

CALGARY POLICE SERVICE

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted on a dozen warrants for break-and-enters.

Police issued a news release Tuesday asking the public for assistance locating 42-year-old Aaron Robert Varalta, who faces 12 outstanding warrants.

Varalta is known to remove cash tills from commercial locations and cause extensive property damage, according to police.

He has brown eyes and is described as 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, with a slim build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

