Man wanted on a dozen break-and-enter warrants sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted on a dozen warrants for break-and-enters.

Police issued a news release Tuesday asking the public for assistance locating 42-year-old Aaron Robert Varalta, who faces 12 outstanding warrants.

Varalta is known to remove cash tills from commercial locations and cause extensive property damage, according to police.

He has brown eyes and is described as 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, with a slim build and brown hair.