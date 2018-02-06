On-It regional transit could still bus you to Banff for $10

It's the little regional transit pilot that could.

On-It Regional Transit will continue, after news it's future was shaky – due to unsustainable ridership and a change in its operator's mandates – came last week.

Southland Transportation said Tuesday it has agreed to take over ownership and management of the On-IT Regional Transit system from the Calgary Regional Partnership.

The transit system was in danger of being shut down completely only a week ago.

The On-it Regional Transit system that was set up to serve passengers from Black Diamond, High River, Okotoks and Turner Valley and connect them to Calgary's transit system.

Last week, the Calgary Regional Partnership (CRP) said it would halt services as of March 1, because the group is shifting to become the Calgary Metropolitan Growth Management Board – a government legislated board with a mandate is to encourage the environmentally friendly and efficient use of land, while developing policies regarding the coordination of regional infrastructure and service investments.



“I am absolutely thrilled On-It will become a legacy of the collaborative, innovative and entrepreneurial culture CRP has fostered over the past 14 years. While there have been many accomplishments at CRP, On-It is our biggest,” said CRP executive director Colleen Shepherd in a prepared release.

“Regional transit is critical to the economic development of the Calgary Region."

As part of the move, Southland will be rebranding its own buses that service Okotoks and Cochrane commuters and working with Parks Canada to continue the $10 Banff and Canmore bus in the summer – as well as adding a regional connection for Chestermere and Strathmore.

Southland spokesman Jonathan Weal said their company has embraced the On-It vision "since day one."