Province says PyeongChang trip for two Alberta ministers will cost $45,000

A one week trip to the Olympics for the Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will cost more than $40,000 – but could prove to be a great investment for "promoting tourism and trade," according to a provincial release.

This week, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi left for PyeongChang where he will stay until Feb. 14 on a fact-finding mission to the Winter Games in Korea.

Nenshi will be joined by Hoffman, and the pair will be meeting with government officials, attending trade meetings and participating in a sustainability roundtable meeting.

Oh, and they will also visit the Olympic Park with the PyeongChang Organizing Committee – all part of the City of Calgary's continued bid exploration, as it ponders on the 2026 Games until making a final decision in May this year.

“The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics offer an opportunity for Alberta to engage with South Korea, not only as a priority trade and investment market but as an important cultural partner,” Hoffman said in a prepared release.

After the minister and mayor leave Korea on Feb. 14th, Miranda will be taking his own week-long trip. He's leaving Feb. 18 and returning on the 27th.