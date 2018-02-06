Province says PyeongChang trip for two Alberta ministers will cost $45,000
The City of Calgary's fact-finding mission to the Olympics departed this week
A one week trip to the Olympics for the Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will cost more than $40,000 – but could prove to be a great investment for "promoting tourism and trade," according to a provincial release.
This week, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi left for PyeongChang where he will stay until Feb. 14 on a fact-finding mission to the Winter Games in Korea.
Nenshi will be joined by Hoffman, and the pair will be meeting with government officials, attending trade meetings and participating in a sustainability roundtable meeting.
Oh, and they will also visit the Olympic Park with the PyeongChang Organizing Committee – all part of the City of Calgary's continued bid exploration, as it ponders on the 2026 Games until making a final decision in May this year.
“The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics offer an opportunity for Alberta to engage with South Korea, not only as a priority trade and investment market but as an important cultural partner,” Hoffman said in a prepared release.
After the minister and mayor leave Korea on Feb. 14th, Miranda will be taking his own week-long trip. He's leaving Feb. 18 and returning on the 27th.
“In addition to observing and gaining valuable information about the Olympic Games operations in real time, this mission allows us to support Alberta athletes participating on Team Canada, build stronger cultural ties with our sister province and promote Alberta throughout South Korea,” Miranda said in the release.
