Funeral, vigil planned to remember Airdrie carbon monoxide victim

Funeral arrangements have been made to celebrate the life of Trai Schlichter, who died earlier this week after being fatally exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at the Airdrie apartment building where he lived. He was 12.

Trai, a 'lovely young man,' and his moms, Elysha Schlichter and her wife Jayla Thompson, recently moved to Airdrie from Edmonton.

They are planning to live stream the event for friends and family who can’t make the trip.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, at the Airdrie Alliance Church, according to Elegant Tributes, and attendees are asked to wear black, orange, white or green – lime green, specifically – which were Trai’s favourite colours.

A candlelight vigil to remember Trai has also been planned for Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., at Nose Creek Park in Airdrie.

An investigation into the carbon monoxide leak is ongoing, but Airdrie RCMP have not given any updates since residents of the evacuated apartment building on Willowbrook Road were allowed to return home, on the evening of Feb. 4.

Officials have declined to comment on whether or not the unit the boy and his family lived in was the same unit where the invisible, odourless gas came from, but Airdrie Fire Department Deputy Chief Garth Rabel told Metro on Monday that his crews didn’t find any CO detectors in any of the units they were working in.

Rabel added that residents were given CO detectors to install when they returned home.

In response to Trai’s death, a group is petitioning Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown to push for changes to Alberta’s Building Code, which currently does not require landlords to install carbon monoxide detectors in rental or condo units unless they contain an appliance that generates the deadly gas.

Vigil organizers told Metro both mayors have been invited to attend.