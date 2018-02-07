University of Calgary, Student's Union settle lawsuit over MacEwan Hall

The University of Calgary and its Students' Union (SU) have settled a lawsuit over who is to manage and use MacEwan Hall on an ongoing basis.

Announced Wednesday, a 10-year Management and Use of Space Agreement will grant the SU perpetual rights to act as building manager, occupy their current space, and operate their businesses in MacEwan Hall, the campus student centre that contains a bookstore, the student union offices, a pub, and a food court.

A Stakeholder Rights Agreement recognizes the "significant contributions made by the SU to the construction and redevelopment and past management of Mac Hall," the university said in a news release on Wednesday.

The SU filed a lawsuit in 2015 over who would continue to operate the building. The U of C assumed management on Oct. 17, 2016, and negotiations have been going on ever since.

The SU agrees that the university owns the building, but the agreement ensures that student interests are "assured and represented through the SU for the life of the building."