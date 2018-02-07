Winter storm to wallop Calgary with 25-30 cm of snow

A winter storm is about to wallop Calgary and the surrounding areas.

A total of 25 to 35 cm of snow will accumulate over the next day, up to 50 cm in mountain regions, according to a warning Environment Canada released Wednesday morning.

The weather system will move in from the north throughout Wednesday, getting stronger as it goes, and the snow dump will only let up on Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be steady throughout with a windchill of -25 C.