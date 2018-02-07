Winter storm to wallop Calgary with 25-30 cm of snow
Bundle up and stay safe: The winter wallop will not let up until Thursday night, Environment Canada warms
A winter storm is about to wallop Calgary and the surrounding areas.
A total of 25 to 35 cm of snow will accumulate over the next day, up to 50 cm in mountain regions, according to a warning Environment Canada released Wednesday morning.
The weather system will move in from the north throughout Wednesday, getting stronger as it goes, and the snow dump will only let up on Thursday evening.
Temperatures will be steady throughout with a windchill of -25 C.
This is Calgary's second snow-pocalypse in less than a week. The 10-15 cm or so that fell over the weekend resulted in collisions around the city and a parking ban along the snow route.