Special avalanche warning issued for Alberta backcountry

The province has issued a special avalanche warning for back country enthusiasts who may have been planning to head to the mountains this weekend.

Kananaskis Country, Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper, and Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks are at an elevated risk for avalanches, according to Alberta Environment and Parks.

"Numerous large avalanches" have recently occured in these parks – several of which were triggered up to 100 metres away from the slope, according to the province.

The warning is in effect until Monday, Feb. 12.

Several highways are also currently closed due to heavy snowfall in B.C. and Alberta.

Highway 93 North, from Lake Louise to Jasper; Highway 1 from Lake Louise to Sicamous (including Rogers Pass through Glacier National Park); and Highway 93 South through Kootenay National Park are experiencing "short and long term closures," according to Parks Canada.

Some of the closures are expected to last until at least Saturday afternoon.