Slick roads lead to multiple crashes, including a 50-car pileup, on Calgary roads

CALGARY — Roads in and around Calgary are slick, leading to more than 100 crashes — including a 50-car pileup — since a snowstorm went through Thursday.

Emergency crews responded around 9 a.m. Friday to a multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail between Chaparral Boulevard and Cranston Boulevard in the southern edge of the city.

It took five hours for crews to reopen the roadway Friday afternoon after more than 50 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

At least eight people were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Several drivers involved in the crash told CTV Calgary that a wall of thick fog made it difficult to see what was in front of their vehicle.

Roads are also extremely slippery, particularly on bridge decks, hills, intersections and exit ramps.

Officials are advising people to avoid driving, if possible, but say those who must travel should plan ahead, drive to the conditions and give crews room to work.