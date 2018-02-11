'We want this negativity to perish:' Rallies held across Canada in protest of Colten Boushie verdict

Calgary's Treaty 7 leaders, families of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and dozens more gathered to speak out about the court ruling that aquitted Gerald Stanley of the second-degree murder of Colten Boushie — a ruling they are calling an injustice.

A crowd of 150 came out to the event, police estimate, despite frigid temperatures.

Boushie was shot in the head and died in August 2016 while he was sitting in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan jury's decision to find Stanley not guilty caused a ripple effect throughout the country, where several other protests have been scheduled over the weekend and throughout next week.

"We definitely feel there has been an injustice that has taken place on Friday and even since the day of Colten's passing," said rally organizer Lowa Beebe. "We want to make sure the family knows we are supporting them and this is definitely the sentiment across Canada with all major cities hosting similar rallies."

In Edmonton, a rally held Saturday was well attended, and another event is planned for Friday on the steps of the Alberta Legislature.