Calgary nude family swim takes place, clothed in secrecy
A Metro reporter asked to attend the event, to talk to some participants while fully clothed. But the event organizer said we must go bare or bust.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The controversial naked family swim planned by Calgary Nude Recreation went ahead Sunday at an undisclosed location.
City administration put the kibosh on the original swim, planned for Jan. 14, because of security concerns, amid massive public backlash.
Only members could attend, and strict ID requirements for adults and children were put in place.
Metro asked an organizer if a reporter could attend the event to speak to some of the participants (with all parties fully clothed). But the organizer, who styles himself Naked Jeff, said, “If you wish to attend, you must participate like everyone else.”