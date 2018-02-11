David Stephan expected to bow out of expo events after outrage

A man who was convicted in the death of his toddler son after trying to treat his meningitis with naturopathic remedies is expected to step down as a speaker at Health and Wellness Expos of Canada events.

The expo recently came under fire for including David Stephan on their list of guest speakers at the Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton events. Sobeys, one of the sponsors, pulled support in response to the backlash.

Stephan was convicted in 2016, alongside his wife Collet, of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their son, Ezekiel, after the 19-month-old died in 2012. The couple used naturopathic remedies such as echinacea, olive leaf extract, garlic, hot peppers and horseradish to treat the boy. They claim they believed he was suffering from croup.

Rick Thiessen, production manager of Health and Wellness Expos Canada, declined to comment about his decision to invite Stephan as a speaker, but said that Stephan had agreed to step down and more information would be provided at a news conference set for 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Sobeys Canada, the primary sponsor of Health and Wellness Expos Canada, released a statement on their Facebook page Sunday morning, stating that the company has withdrawn its sponsorship from Health and Wellness Expos of Canada and won't be associated with future events.

"We entered a sponsorship with the best intention of advancing our focus on eating well, but cannot support the choice that Health and Wellness Expos of Canada has made on the selection of David Stephan as keynote speaker,” read the statement.