Parking ban sno' more as Calgary crews continue clearing streets

Park, Calgary. Park to your car's content.

On Monday, Coun. Ward Sutherland, who is acting deputy mayor, spread the good news: the parking ban will be lifted at 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

Since the ban was put in place on Saturday, the city handed out more than 1,800 tickets.

This is the second parking ban in as many weeks because of the steady snowy conditions blasting the city.

The city is now on the 15th day of active snow clearing because of the winter storm overlap, according to Sutherland.