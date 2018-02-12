Parking ban sno' more as Calgary crews continue clearing streets
The City of Calgary is expected to lift its snow route parking ban Monday evening
Park, Calgary. Park to your car's content.
On Monday, Coun. Ward Sutherland, who is acting deputy mayor, spread the good news: the parking ban will be lifted at 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening.
Since the ban was put in place on Saturday, the city handed out more than 1,800 tickets.
This is the second parking ban in as many weeks because of the steady snowy conditions blasting the city.
The city is now on the 15th day of active snow clearing because of the winter storm overlap, according to Sutherland.
Roads maintenance manager Bill Biensch said the city has recieved more snow this month than any February in the past five years.